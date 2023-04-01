Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.
Cutera Stock Up 0.4 %
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
