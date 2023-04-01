DA Davidson Raises Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Price Target to $4.00

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Semantix’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Semantix Stock Performance

NASDAQ STIX opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Semantix has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Institutional Trading of Semantix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semantix stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Semantix worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Semantix

Semantix, Inc provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company offers SDP platform comprising data integration, connectors, application program interface management, data marketplace, artificial intelligence store, and machine language operation for retail, financial, and health.

