Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 5.6%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 883,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,248,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.58 million. Analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 300,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 696,530 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.