Datadog’s (DDOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.93.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

