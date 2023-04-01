Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, VP Randall L. Jones purchased 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,640.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley Zickefoose acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.58 per share, with a total value of $149,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,213.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $327,708. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

