DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43.
Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
