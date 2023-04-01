DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

