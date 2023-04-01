Deborah Clifford Sells 3,815 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Clifford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.