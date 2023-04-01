Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 7,250,000 shares. Currently, 28.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 777,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on DH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

