Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $49.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.