Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. 145,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 665,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $76,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,978.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.