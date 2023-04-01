DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of XRAY opened at $39.28 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

