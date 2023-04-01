Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.80

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 6604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXT shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.94 million, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

