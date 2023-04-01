DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Trading Down 7.6%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $12.20. 67,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 349,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

DiamondHead Trading Up 64.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of DiamondHead stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DiamondHead news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of DiamondHead stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of DiamondHead stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

DiamondHead Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,594,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 309,374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 846.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,511,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,410,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 223,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

