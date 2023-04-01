DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Trading Down 7.6%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 67,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 349,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

DiamondHead Trading Up 64.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

Insider Activity at DiamondHead

In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

DiamondHead Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DiamondHead by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in DiamondHead by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,243,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

