DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Citigroup cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,550,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,428,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,282,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

