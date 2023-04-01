Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 643,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 414,878 shares.The stock last traded at $42.26 and had previously closed at $42.43.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.