Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives $179.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.67.

DIISY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.38) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.9 %

DIISY opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.