Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives $179.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.67.

DIISY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.38) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 1.9 %

DIISY opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

