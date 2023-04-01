Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.53.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $98.84 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

