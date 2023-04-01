Donald T. Gardner III Sells 1,080 Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 1,080 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $16,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,800.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, International, and Corporate. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, work surfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

