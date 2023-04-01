Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $125.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.80.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DY stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
