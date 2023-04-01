Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,940,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 12,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EW opened at $82.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

