Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EGIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

EGIEY opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.40. Engie Brasil Energia has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.