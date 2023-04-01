ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,020,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 428,637 shares.The stock last traded at $27.93 and had previously closed at $27.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on E. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ENI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $388,804,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

