EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

ENLC stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insider Activity

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,736 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,445,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,946 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.