Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,022,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,070,600 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 65,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,681.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 710,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.