Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,022,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 5,070,600 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $13.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.
Enovix Stock Up 5.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 710,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.