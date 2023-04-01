Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) and Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals $9.03 million 30.12 -$24.49 million ($0.82) -7.93 Entrada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$94.62 million ($3.02) -4.80

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Entrada Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Entrada Therapeutics. Verrica Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entrada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Entrada Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Entrada Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.10%. Entrada Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Entrada Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Verrica Pharmaceuticals and Entrada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals -271.11% -70.83% -39.16% Entrada Therapeutics N/A -38.65% -33.22%

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Entrada Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. It also engages in the development of EEV-PMO-CAG for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

