Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Solitario Zinc Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SLR)

Solitario Zinc Corp. (TSE:SLR – Get Rating) (NYSE:XPL) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Solitario Zinc in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solitario Zinc’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

SLR opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of C$0.63 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$56.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 19.98, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

