Eric Lakin Buys 6,187 Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) Stock

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) insider Eric Lakin acquired 6,187 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £19,984.01 ($24,553.40).

Ceres Power Stock Up 7.5 %

Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 391 ($4.80) on Friday. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 296 ($3.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 843.20 ($10.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 420.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 389.24. The company has a market capitalization of £751.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,448.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.17) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

