Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERO. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO stock opened at C$23.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.76.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.7734434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

