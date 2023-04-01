Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 38,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $446.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.