Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $129.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE FN opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.60. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

