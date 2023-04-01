Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives $22.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

FURCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €34.00 ($36.56) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

FURCF stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. Faurecia S.E. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

