Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,111,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 316,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares during the period. 43.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.