Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.