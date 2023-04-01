Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $562,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of PG opened at $148.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

