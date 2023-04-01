Financial Comparison: Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -20.61% -25.25% -3.27% Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54%

Volatility and Risk

Manchester United has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.8% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of Manchester United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Manchester United and Super League Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00 Super League Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00

Super League Gaming has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.49%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Manchester United.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manchester United and Super League Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $776.37 million 4.70 -$153.76 million ($0.98) -22.60 Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.78 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.27

Super League Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Manchester United beats Super League Gaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners. The Matchday segment consists of all domestic and European match day activities from Manchester United games at Old Trafford. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Super League Gaming

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc. creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience. Super League also creates vibrant in-game communities through the development of innovative experiences and custom content, delivering powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with audiences of all ages. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.