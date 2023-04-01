Financial Contrast: Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) versus Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -5.48% -0.54% -0.18% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 12.21 $5.91 million ($0.02) -273.86 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Altus Power and Enel Generación Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and Enel Generación Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 1 5 0 2.83 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altus Power beats Enel Generación Chile on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

