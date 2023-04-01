Financial Contrast: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) vs. Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.85% 6.01% 2.14% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $439.65 million 0.21 $3.72 million $0.08 29.75 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

54.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and Airborne Wireless Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 5 5 0 2.50 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 92.44%.

Volatility & Risk

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats Airborne Wireless Network on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network engages in developing, marketing, and licensing broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It uses commercial aircraft as mini-satellites. The company was founded on January 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, CA.

