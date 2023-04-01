Financial Review: Invacare (IVCRQ) vs. Its Competitors

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Invacare to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Invacare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -213.48% -82.96% -24.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $109.55 million 4.32

This table compares Invacare and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Invacare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invacare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 298 1085 2261 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Invacare’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s peers have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invacare peers beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.