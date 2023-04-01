Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$43.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Finning International Stock Performance

TSE:FTT opened at C$33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.19.

Finning International Announces Dividend

About Finning International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

