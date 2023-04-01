Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Firan Technology Group Price Performance

FTGFF opened at $2.20 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the business of supplying aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems. It operates under the FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. The FTG Aerospace segment focuses on manufacturing illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies and assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of avionics products as well as for airframe manufacturers.

