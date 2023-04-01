Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAF. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Fire & Flower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Fire & Flower from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at C$1.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.41. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of C$0.97 and a 1-year high of C$6.00. The firm has a market cap of C$48.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

