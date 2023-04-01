First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires Shares of 1,514 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

