First Affirmative Financial Network Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.3 %

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

ARE stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

