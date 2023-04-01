First Affirmative Financial Network Has $230,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Affirmative Financial Network lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $85.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

