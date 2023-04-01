First Affirmative Financial Network Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after purchasing an additional 106,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,689,000 after purchasing an additional 782,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,682,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,982,000 after purchasing an additional 79,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

