First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.