First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 177.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $530.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.78 and a 200 day moving average of $448.28.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.