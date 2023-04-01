First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 518 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $530.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.