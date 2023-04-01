First Affirmative Financial Network Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNH opened at $472.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

