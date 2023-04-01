First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
First Capital Realty Stock Performance
